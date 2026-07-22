Israeli-American Reality TV Star Plunges To Death From 28th Floor of Miami Hotel

Israeli-American reality TV star Yakir Levi fell to his death from the 28th floor of a luxury hotel in Florida ... and we're told investigators do not suspect foul play.

Police in Sunny Isles Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the Acqualina Resort and Residences shortly after 9:30 PM Monday ... where Levi was pronounced dead at the scene.

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TMZ obtained dispatch audio from the incident ... and responders originally reported it as a suicide. Ambulances were in route, and a responding officer declared it a "45", which usually means dead on arrival.

Investigators say Levi was alone at the time of the fall. The investigation remains ongoing ... with authorities working alongside the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner to determine his cause and manner of death.

Levi was famous for starring in the Israeli Channel 13 docuseries "The Americans" -- which follows Israeli expats chasing the American Dream while staying connected to their homeland.

His story certainly fit the show ... he said he arrived in the U.S. with just $300 before turning it into millions through a successful business restoring properties damaged by fires, floods and other disasters.

A woman who says she's Levi's sister shared an emotional tribute on Facebook ... writing, "My dear precious brother. I entrust his soul to the Creator. May someone wake me up from this crazy nightmare."

Levi -- who was born in Ramla, Israel -- is survived by his wife and three children. His remains are expected to be returned to Israel for burial.

He was 45.