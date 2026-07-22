'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' Star Mike Preston Dead at 93

Actor Mike Preston -- best known for his iconic role as Pappagallo in "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior" -- has died.

Preston passed away on June 8 in Florida, according to Variety, citing his wife, Josie. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in London, England in 1938, Preston launched his TV and movie career with the 1969 flick, “Stoney.”

Years later, Preston scored his biggest role ever in the 1981 classic film, "The Road Warrior," starring Mel Gibson. Preston played Pappagallo, the charismatic leader of a settler group trying to bring peace to the violent wasteland.

Then, in 1983, Preston secured the role of Tim Thomerson in the sci-fi movie “Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn.”

The actor also had success on the small screen, scoring the part of Alec Shaw in 8 episodes of the 1984 TV series "Hot Pursuit."

During the '80s and '90s, Preston also made cameos in other popular TV shows, such as “Ellen,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King,” “Shadow Chasers,” “Outlaws,” “Superbly,” “Alien Nation,” “Dark Justice,” “Highlander,” “Steel” and “Law & Order.”

And get this ... you can also hear Preston's voice in the 2002 video game, “The Getaway."

Preston was 93 and is survived by his wife Josie and their two daughters.