Celeste Rivas' Family Lawyer Details 'Gruesome' Dead Body Photos, Says She Was 'Mush'

Celeste Rivas' body had liquefied and looked like "mush" in the graphic photos shown during D4vd's preliminary hearing Tuesday ... according to the 14-year-old's family's attorney.

We caught up with Patrick Steinfeld outside court after the hearing, and he tells TMZ the alleged evidence presented against the singer is "damning" based on what he saw inside the courtroom.

Steinfeld says the exhibits were so "extremely painful" for the family to sit through that Celeste's mother, Mercedes Martinez, sobbed throughout the hearing and "never recovered."

He says one image shown in court was so graphic that Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman asked an LAPD detective what she was looking at, and the detective responded it was Celeste's head. According to Steinfeld, the condition of the remains was so severe that you wouldn't be able to identify it as a person or a body.

Steinfeld says D4vd deserves life in prison without the possibility of parole if he's convicted.

As we previously reported, prosecutors allege D4vd left Celeste's dismembered body inside the Tesla registered to him after they claim he lured her to his Hollywood Hills rental home to kill her after they say she was going to expose their relationship.