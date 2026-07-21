Celeste Rivas' Parents Show Up to Court Hearing in D4vd Murder Case

Celeste Rivas' parents made the trek into court on Tuesday ... looking serious as they arrived for the preliminary hearing in D4vd's murder case.

Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez were spotted walking down the street in downtown Los Angeles ... holding hands on their way into the courthouse ... and looking solemn.

Celeste's parents have attended some of the prior court proceedings ... so it's not a total surprise to see them in court today ... but today's prelim won't be any easier for them to stomach.

Prosecutors will be laying out their mountain of evidence as they try to convince the judge there's enough to warrant a murder trial.

As you know ... D4vd was is charged with murdering Celeste and prosecutors claim he fatally stabbed in his Hollywood Hills home in April 2025 then put her body in an inflatable pool and dismembered her with a chainsaw he ordered online.

Prosecutors say D4vd stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his Tesla.

Celeste's family released a statement after he was arrested ... thanking the LAPD and the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for all their hard work on the case.

Tody's hearing is expected to veer into graphic territory at times.

D4vd -- who has remained locked up since his arrest -- has pled not guilty to the charges against him.