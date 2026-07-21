'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle Was Passenger in Fatal Car Crash

Authorities say Kaylee Hottle was riding in a 1995 Honda Accord when the driver veered off a Maryland road and slammed into a roadside ditch early Tuesday ... with excessive speed believed to be a factor ... TMZ has learned.

Hottle -- the "Godzilla vs. Kong" actress -- was rushed to a trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead. Two others were in the vehicle at the time of the collision ... the 19-year-old driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while another passenger declined treatment at the scene.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says deputies and fire and rescue personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2:52 AM. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office traffic unit.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kaylee's father, Joshua Hottle, said officials told him his daughter’s heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

Kaylee was a deaf actress best known for playing Jia in two "Godzilla" films. She made her film debut in 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" and reprised the role in 2024’s "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

She also appeared in an episode of the “Magnum P.I.” reboot and got her start in commercials -- including a PSA for the live video messaging app Glide, which is used by many members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.