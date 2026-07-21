Kimora Lee Simmons Has No Plans to Give Ex Tim Leissner Custody, Filing Was Clerical Error

Hell No, I Don't Want Tim To Have Primary Custody ...

Kimora Lee Simmons has no plans to give estranged husband Tim Leissner primary custody of their son ... 'cause TMZ has learned a court filing suggesting otherwise was simply a clerical error.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Kimora has enjoyed full custody of 11-year-old Wolfe since the couple separated in 2020, and nothing has changed on her end.

We're told Kim's response to Tim's divorce petition, which checked the box for Tim to have primary legal and physical custody, was incorrect and appears to have been the result of a clerical error.

The source points out Tim is currently still serving prison time for his role in a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. He also previously admitted to faking divorce documents to marry Kimora while he was still legally married to his first wife, Judy Chan.

As TMZ first reported, Kimora's filing raised eyebrows because it directly contradicted Tim's original divorce petition. While Tim requested joint legal and physical custody, Kimora's response appeared to go a step further by checking the box asking that Tim be awarded primary legal and physical custody.

Our source says the rest of Kimora's filing was correct ... she asked the court to terminate its ability to award Tim spousal support, requested that she receive spousal support instead, and sought attorney's fees.