Kimora Lee Simmons Wants To Drop Russell's Last Name (HOLD)

Kimora Lee Simmons looks like she wants to make her life simple ... because she's looking to officially drop the last names of a couple of her exes, including Russell Simmons.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kimora filed paperwork to change her name from Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner to Kimora Lee.

The reasoning ... Kimora says she wants the change for "consolidation of records and names used in different documents."

Kimora married Russell in 1998 ... they divorced in 2009, but she kept Simmons as a last name. She married Tim Leissner in 2014 and apparently joined his surname with Simmons to become Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner. Kimora and Tim separated in 2022.

Kimora was born Kimora Lee Perkins in St. Louis ... but it looks like she doesn't want to go back to that and is instead looking to shorten her name to just Kimora Lee.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Kimora's been on her own foundation for decades.