Kimora Lee Simmons & DaBaby Deny Funk Flex's Claims They Slept Together

Funk Flex took over Hot 97's Monday mornings in place of the fired Ebro Darden -- and told the entire planet, via MediaCo Holding's airwaves, that Kimora Lee Simmons once got her back BLOWN OUT by rapper DaBaby!!!

Funkmaster Flex had the internet in a chokehold this morning after spilling what many are calling gossip tea on Hot 97 involving an alleged claim about DaBaby and Kimora Lee Simmons. No confirmation or official statements at this time but the timeline is on fire debating whether… pic.twitter.com/Am9dPtQGuf — Mickey Truth (@realmickeytruth) December 15, 2025 @realmickeytruth

The wild claims came during an on-air report discussing the recent volcanic eruption between Kimora and her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

Flex labeled Kimora a "bird" -- as in the kind that don't fly straight -- and went on to claim she used to let DaBaby slip and slide inside her once upon a time.

Kimora snapped back at Flex on social media, calling the shock jock corny but denying she slept with DaBaby -- can't do that with someone she never met!!!

DaBaby also vehemently denied Flex's claims in a video PSA where he told Hot 97 vet he was not only severely disappointed in him for lying like that ... but was eager to hear how Flex was gonna clean up the mess!!!

The Diamond-selling rapper said the fake news was the complete opposite of the wave he's currently on, which is making good music, like his latest track, "Letter to my YN," where he lyrically mentors wayward youth across the country.