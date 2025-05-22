DaBaby Brawl Lawsuit Dismissed After DaniLeigh's Brother Dragged His Feet

DaBaby won't be dragged through the gutter anymore over the bowling alley lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother ... the case has been dismissed!!!

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge noted that Brandon Bills' "lack of urgency" was the biggest holdup in the case ... after filing the lawsuit in 2022, yet failing to serve DaBaby for more than three years -- and still didn't follow through after initiating that process!!!

We broke the story ... DaBaby and Brandon duked it out at Topanga, California's Corbin Bowl bowling alley in Feb. 2022 in front of tons of witnesses.

DaBaby told us the incident was self-defense, and Brandon told us he was aiming to fight the rap star ... but a judge simply felt the court's time had been taken up long enough.

Bills still has an existing negligence claim against the Corbin Bowl venue over security concerns, with a trial set for October 2026.

