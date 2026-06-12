Quavo: Valet Allegedly Slapped By Rapper Moving to Collect $1 Million Judgment

The Vegas valet who says Quavo slapped him is on the hunt to collect the 7-figure sum he won in court from the Migos member ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Antonio Henry, who sued Quavo for assault and battery, is making moves in Georgia to collect on the judgment he got in Nevada.

Henry sued Quavo for assault and battery back in 2020 ... claiming he got roughed up back in 2018 when he was working valet at Encore Hotel & Casino. He claimed Quavo slapped him when he was trying to break up a fight.

Quavo denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Henry claimed he was emotionally and physically injured.

The case went to trial, which ended with Quavo being ordered to pay the valet more than $650K in compensatory and punitive damages, plus interest and attorney fees, for a total exceeding $1.1 million.