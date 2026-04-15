Quavo Supports Cardi B's 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Amid Offset Divorce Drama

We Can Still Be 'Migos!!!

Quavo isn't letting Cardi B's drama with his former Migos member Offset get in the way of their friendship ... Quavo was spotted vibing out at the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's sold-out show in Florida.

In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, Quavo raps along to Migos' 2017 hit "T-Shirt" from the audience. Then later, Cardi takes the stage, rocking the crowd with her 2018 banger "Thotiana."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This comes amid Cardi's bitter divorce battle with ex Offset. A court order from February showed that Offset requested a DNA test on Cardi's newborn baby with Stefon Diggs. The request was denied for Stefon's kid, but granted for another one of Cardi's children.

Of course, Offset's been dealing with an unrelated life-threatening situation ... but Cardi's offered him support as he goes through it.