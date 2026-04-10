Cardi B Seeks Sanctions Against Tasha K For Talking Offset & Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is asking for the judge to order sanctions against blogger Tasha K for allegedly violating a non-disclosure agreement by speaking about her exes, Offset and Stefon Diggs … TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi claims Tasha has engaged in a “relentless course of conduct designed to target and harass [Cardi] and her family through thinly veiled commentary and strategic provocation all while knowing that her audience of over one million social media followers will immediately identify [Cardi] as the subject.”

Cardi said that when her legal team notifies Tasha of offending posts, she quickly deletes them, only to post another soon after. The rapper said she is tired of the “cat and mouse” game.

Per court docs, Tasha owes Cardi $4 million as part of her defamation battle with the rapper. The Bodak Yellow rapper said Tasha has violated the deal they reached in the blogger’s bankruptcy plan by continuing to trash-talk her and her family.

Cardi said Tasha has committed at least 25 violations. She said Tasha regularly talks about Offset, including several posts about him being shot this week in Florida.

In addition, Cardi claims Tasha discussed her “then-romantic partner” Stefon during podcasts in violation of the NDA.