Tasha K Accuses Cardi B of Attempting to Financially Ruin Her

Tasha K is firing back at Cardi B’s claims she's hiding money in her bankruptcy case ... she says the rapper is just trying to financially ruin her and sabotage her career.

In new docs, obtained by TMZ, the blogger alleges Cardi tried to bully her financially and interfere with her bankruptcy case she filed back in 2023 after Cardi scored a huge judgment against her.

She says she thinks it's pretty clear the rapper wants to sabotage her career by trying to condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media.

Tasha says in the paperwork the case should not be thrown out, insisting she deserves a chance to present her own plan to the bankruptcy court to see if it can be confirmed.

This comes in response to the paperwork Cardi filed last month asking the judge to toss TK's bankruptcy case, where she questioned whether Tasha was really too broke to pay down the $3.4 million she owes Cardi after losing the defamation case in 2022.

Cardi also accused Tasha of living a “life in luxury” while allegedly hiding money from creditors, claiming she uncovered multiple offshore trust accounts Tasha holds.