Cardi B Has Fiery Showdown With Fan in Miami, on Camera

Play video content TMZ.com

Cardi B had zero tolerance for BS -- serving a spicy clapback to a fan who came at her with an unprovoked rude comment.

Check out this video -- Cardi was happily posing with a fan from her SUV outside Miami’s Booby Trap On The River, a strip club, in the early hours of Saturday. But then, out of nowhere, someone off-camera yelled, "Imma show you how much I hate you" -- and cue the rapper's instant mood switch from smiles to daggers.

Cardi heard the hater loud and clear, and she didn't let it slide, hopping out of the ride to confront them face to face.

Luckily, security was on it, stepping in fast to keep things from getting physical. After a bit of back and forth, Cardi hopped back in the vehicle, rolled up the window and cruised off, leaving the drama behind.