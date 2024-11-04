Cardi B Goes on NSFW Rant at Critics of Her Kamala Harris Rally Speech

Play video content

Cardi B came in hot, defending herself against haters who questioned her using her phone notes for a speech at VP Kamala Harris' rally Friday night.

The rapper didn’t hold back on TikTok, dropping some choice words for her critics as she explained she did put serious effort into her speech, but had to jot it down -- because, well, juggling life as a mom of 3 isn’t exactly light work.

Cardi admitted she went all in for Friday -- even talking about how she rehearses in the shower for important events ... but then sometimes blanks when it's time to do the face-to-face speaking.

The rapper passionately explained, "So you know, when it comes to this s*** right here, I let you know what I've been wanting to say, but I had to make sure I ain't forget, so I wrote that s*** the f*** down!"

Still, Cardi wasn’t letting the haters steal her shine, and proudly reminded everyone she went from dancing on poles to speaking at a presidential campaign rally in Milwaukee.