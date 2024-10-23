Cardi B Wants Offset to 'Get Hit by a F***in' Truck' Amid Messy Divorce

Cardi B and Offset's divorce appears to have taken a contentious turn ... the rapper just put her baby daddy on blast in a series of heated tweets.

Late Tuesday evening, Cardi shared her candid opinions about Offset on X ... telling her followers she wished "the worst on this man."

As she continued, the "Up" rapper declared she had "never hated somebody so much" and encouraged those thirsting after the Migos member to take him off her hands.

When a fan encouraged Cardi to stop trashing the father of her kids -- the pair share daughter Kulture, son Wave and a newborn daughter -- the Grammy winner doubled down, accusing Offset of being a narcissist.

She wrote ... "I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s*** ... and his family and his friends never check him that's why he always going to be a piece of s*** person."

Though Cardi clarified that she doesn't wish Offset "death," she suggested she wouldn't mind seeing her ex seriously injured.

She continued ... "I wan [sic] him to get hit by a f***in truck ... He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters."

There's currently no word on what prompted Cardi to put her former flame on blast ... but she has seemingly had a change of heart -- as she has since deleted the messages from X.

This has already been a tense week for Cardi, who revealed she was the victim of a prank call that resulted in Child Protective Services doing a welfare check on her home.

Offset was not responsible for the call, however ... with Cardi later defending her ex and sharing that CPS was called "on both of us."

Cardi filed for divorce in August while she was pregnant with her and Offset's third child. The pair, who married in 2017, have been on and off over the years ... with Cardi even filing for divorce once before in 2020.

The duo's split has had both amicable and messy moments. While the exes were able to come together to throw son Wave a birthday party in September, they later clashed over Instagram Live ... issuing fresh infidelity accusations and more.