Cardi B Stays at $50,000-Per-Night Paris Airbnb Leading Up to Birthday

Cardi B gave herself an early birthday present with a lavish stay at a luxury short-term rental in Paris ... and the place looks fit for a queen.

Sources tell TMZ ... last week, Cardi B shacked up at a super exclusive Airbnb in Paris, a penthouse overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

We're told the place costs around $50,000 per night and is not typically listed for public bookings ... instead, it's generally only available for high-end clientele.

Cardi's a huge star, so she made the cut.

The place looks like a dream ... the views are immaculate and Cardi B had more than enough space for the whole family, which just recently expanded ... the rental features 5 bedrooms and all the bells and whistles, including a beautiful terrace.

Cardi was in Paris for Fashion Week, and her video recapping the event features footage from the Airbnb ... but check out the gallery for an even closer look.