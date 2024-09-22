Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cardi B Takes Her Kids Kulture and Wave on Shopping Trip in New York City

Cardi B Kulture and Wave in the Market for Cotton Candy!!!

FAMILY FUN

Cardi B is back in action, because she took to the streets with 2 of her kids on a shopping trip, and it's super sweet!

Cardi, 6-year-old Kulture and 3-year-old Wave hit up a store in NYC and zeroed in on some Hello Kitty hair ties.

The mother of 3 -- the newborn wasn't there -- was playing to the photogs, telling Kulture to smile for the cameras.

Wave was transfixed on some key rings ... clutching a bunch of them.

They meandered through the store ... at one point Kulture couldn't figure out a product, and Cardi explained "It's hand cream." Kulture was intrigued, but Cardi laid down the law -- "No more for you!"

And then there was the irresistible cotton candy, and on that there was agreement. Cardi apparently said, "Oh, I love it. Do you like it?" Kulture replied in the affirmative.

As you know, Cardi gave birth just 2 weeks after the latest member of their brood was born. It's been a time of change ... Cardi and Offset are getting divorced, but they are getting high marks for their co-parenting.

Shopping trip sounded super fun!

