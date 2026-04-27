'The Voice' Singer Dylan Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Dylan Carter -- a singer from South Carolina who once competed on "The Voice" -- was killed in a car crash Saturday ... and TMZ has learned his cause of death.

The Colleton County coroner tells us ... the 24-year-old died of blunt force injuries sustained in the violent crash ... and his death has been ruled accidental. It was noted that Dylan was wearing his seatbelt.

Law enforcement told TMZ ... a 2026 Tesla sedan was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 21 in South Carolina just after 11 PM when it veered off the road, striking a pole and a fence, before rolling. The driver was the only person in the car ... they succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The coroner confirmed Dylan was the driver.

Dylan appeared on Season 24 of "The Voice" in 2023 ... he was on the show for a couple of weeks after his blind audition made all four judges turn their chairs around in a show of support ... singing Whitney Houston's "I Look to You."

On "The Voice," Dylan picked Reba McEntire as his coach. He told the judges he'd loved music since he was a little kid and his audition was a tribute to his mom, who died the year before his audition. Reba also posted a tribute about his passing.

Dylan grew up in St. George, South Carolina ... about 50 northwest of Charleston.

He was only 24.