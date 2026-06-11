Knicks Radio Host Monica McNutt Apologizes To Taylor Swift For NBA Finals Diss

Sorry Taylor, I Didn't Know You Were a Fan

Play video content Video: Monica McNutt TMZSports.com

Monica McNutt is apologizing to Taylor Swift after questioning her New York Knicks fandom at the NBA Finals ... and she says she got this one wrong.

We got the Knicks lead radio analyst Thursday and our photog asked her about her controversial moment from Game 4 ... when she spotted Taylor on celebrity row at Madison Square Garden and said, "She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl."

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Monica sticks by what she said ... explaining she didn't know Taylor was a Knicks fan because she's been covering celebrity row all season and hasn't seen Taylor once.

That said, Monica says she's since learned Taylor has an old Amar'e Stoudemire Knicks jersey ... and stands corrected about Taylor's Knicks fandom.

Monica also tells us some other factors that led her to question Taylor's allegiance to the Knicks ... and admits she misspoke.

Taylor's fans aren't happy with her and Monica knew the comment would go viral ... but she says any concerns about pushback were drowned out by the Knicks' historic comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.