Taylor Swift Hugs Kylie Jenner at MSG After Knicks Beat Spurs, Video Shows

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner shared a moment Wednesday night after the Knicks comeback victory against the Spurs ... the two celebs embraced in a huge hug!

And the embrace was captured on video as Knicks fans stormed the court after Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where Taylor is getting married to Travis Kelce on July 3.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out the clip ... Taylor is standing behind Kylie, who suddenly turns around and sees the pop star. Kylie smiles brightly as Taylor gives a little wave before they go in for the hug. The pair chat briefly and then part ways.

Despite the Knicks dramatic 107-106 comeback victory over the Spurs, Taylor seemed to be the main attraction at MSG last night. From the moment she arrived, all eyes and cameras were transfixed on Taylor, who was joined at the event with her girls Alana and Este Haim.

Taylor was also dressed the part, wearing a t-shirt in the Knick's blue and orange colors with "Stevie Nicks" emblazoned across the front. Her soon-to-be husband, Mr. Kelce, couldn't make it to the game, but Taylor probably had lots to tell him after scoping out their wedding venue.