Taylor Swift Gets Tom Hanks to Sign 'Toy Story' VHS Tape

Even Taylor Swift can still get starstruck, it seems ... fangirling over Tom Hanks on the "Toy Story 5" red carpet and getting him to sign a VHS copy of the OG "Toy Story."

Check out the pics from this meeting of Hollywood heavyweights at Tuesday's movie premiere ... Taylor looks to be in awe as Tom put his John Hancock on the VHS cover.

Taylor and Tom aren't the only famous faces in the frame ... Joan Cusack's standing to Tom's left while Tim Allen stands to his right.

Greta Lee and Conan O'Brien -- newcomers to the Pixar franchise -- also had a front-row seat to the action.

🚨Taylor showing her signed Toy Story VHS. pic.twitter.com/Maid2XgPGi @TSUpdating

With Tom's autograph secured, Taylor proudly showed off her signed VHS copy to folks at the premiere ... and her facial expressions show how much this movie memorabilia means to her.

Of course, Taylor's a pro ... so she didn't let the star-studded affair throw off her surprise duet with Randy Newman -- nailing their rendition of "You've Got a Friend in Me."

ICYMI ... Taylor released a new song for the flick titled "I Knew It, I Knew You" earlier this week, which will play during the movie's end credits.

"Toy Story 5" isn't set for release until June 19, but she did give folks at the premiere a live performance of the new song, too!