Kaitlan Collins Appears to React To Trump's WHCD Jabs

Kaitlan Collins appears to be brushing off President Donald Trump's "tribute" to her ... posting a pointed quote on social media just hours after he took aim at her during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The CNN Chief White House Correspondent shared a post to her Instagram following the event Saturday with photos of her and longtime CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on the carpet ... adding a not-so-subtle Eleanor Roosevelt quote which read, "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

The post came less than a day after Trump singled Collins out while speaking at Friday night's event at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Play video content Video: Trump Tells Kaitlan Collins She Should Smile More At White House Correspondents Dinner C-SPAN

During his remarks, Trump noted Collins was being honored with an award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for her reporting on his tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ... before turning the moment into a joke at her expense.

Trump also said he wanted to congratulate Kaitlan on her Bud Light commercial, but was then informed that it was actually Dylan Mulvaney in the ad.

Collins didn't mention Trump by name in her Instagram post, but the timing led many to view the Roosevelt quote as a subtle response to the president's comments.

She added CNN's statement calling her "an exceptional, trusted journalist" to the post and captioned it "The second best part of last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner was receiving an award from my friend and mentor, @wolfblitzer. The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment -- and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don’t like -- matters."

Play video content Video: Kaitlin Collins All Smiles As She Leaves WHCD Following Trump's Comments TMZ DC

Charlie saw KC leaving the WHCD smiling ... not too long after DJT accused her of never doing so -- despite the fact the he said she should be happy because she works at "CNN Fake News."

The longtime White House correspondent has frequently sparred with Trump during press briefings and campaign events, making her one of the journalists he's most often criticized publicly.