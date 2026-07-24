Play video content Video: President Trump Says LeBron James Is 'Maybe' A Racist Fox News

LeBron James is now a Philadelphia 76er ... but President Donald Trump believes he's "maybe" more of a racist.

The Commander in Chief made the shocking claim about the face of the NBA right from the Oval Office on Friday ... when well-known White House reporter Peter Doocy asked for his stance on the greatest G.O.A.T. debate in sports -- Michael Jordan or LeBron James??

Trump's answer had nothing to do with rings, points or even talent for that matter ... but one thing in particular that doesn't show up on any box score -- friendship.

"Well, Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He's a really good guy."

Then came his take on LeBron James the person.

"And I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know," 45/47 said.

"But I only like people that like me. So I'd say Michael Jordan all the way."

It's not the first time Trump has taken MJ over LBJ.

James and Trump had a feud years ago -- with the four-time champion calling POTUS a "bum" for rescinding a White House offer to the Golden State Warriors, who weren't even planning on making the trip anyway due to politics.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! @KingJames

A year after that, Trump insulted James' intelligence on social media ... resulting in plenty of support for the now-Sixers superstar, including a comment from MJ himself.

James has been a strong advocate in support of social justice and against police violence ... while also endorsing Trump's past presidential opponents and being critical of his campaigns.