LeBron James Chooses Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James has made his decision -- he's joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

The announcement came down on Friday via X ... with James explaining why he's going to the City of Brotherly Love after initially contemplating retirement.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," James said seconds ago. "I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."

James is inking a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to his agent, Rich Paul. The King said this will be the last stop of his historic career.

"The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?"

He detailed his thought process ... "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

"Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!🙏🏾🫡👑"

The news broke on June 30 that James' time on the Los Angeles Lakers was ending after eight seasons ... with Paul informing the organization it was time to move forward without him.

Soon after, the speculation spread like wildfire that James could return to the Cavs or Heat ... or join forces with his former NBA Finals foes, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors.

Turns out, he wanted a complete change of scenery ... where he will join talent like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and more.

41-year-old James is entering his 24th season -- a league record. Speaking of records, he became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history as a member of the Lakers.

He also won a title for L.A. in 2020 ... meaning he has secured a championship for every franchise he's played for over the course of his Hall of Fame career.