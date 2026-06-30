LeBron James Moving On From Lakers, Will Play Elsewhere Next Season

LeBron James WILL play next season ... just not for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The four-time NBA champion's agent, Rich Paul, informed the team of his decision on Tuesday ... stating the King isn't hanging up his crown just yet, but he's done with the Purple and Gold.

There are rumblings 41-year-old James will team up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors ... with Anthony Davis' name being thrown in the mix as well.

There's also chatter James could go back to Cleveland for a third stint with the Cavaliers, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2003.

No word on when we'll know James' next move ... but it could come sooner than later.

As it all plays out, James has been living his life in northeast Ohio ... working out and playing golf without a care in the world.

James joined L.A. in 2018 ... and won a title back in 2020.