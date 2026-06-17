LeBron James Reunites With 2016 Cavs, Kevin Love Trolls Teammate's Retirement Bod
LeBron James, Cavs Party Like It's 2016 For Title Reunion ... K. Love Trolls Frye's Retirement Bod
LeBron James is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers -- at least for a few days -- as the 2016 team reunited for a luxurious European vacation to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their iconic NBA Finals victory.
The King, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson, J.R. Smith, and Channing Frye linked up for some golf, wine, helicopter rides, and tomfoolery this week ... and it didn't take long for the guys to start cracking jokes at each other's expense.
There were "deez nuts" jabs, invasions of privacy during "pee pee" time ... and, naturally, some retirement body shaming from Love, who is still hooping in the league at 37 years old.
In one of his several Instagram Stories documenting the trip, Love set his sights on Frye ... claiming there's a new "big three" in Cleveland -- "chins, t***ies, gut."
Frye, who retired after the 2018-19 season, has dished his fair share of wisecracks as well ... so we're assuming he took it all in stride.
Cleveland fans have gotta be loving all the content -- after all, the squad came back from down 3-1 to beat the Golden State Warriors in the Finals ... spoiling Stephen Curry and Co.'s historic 73-9 season.