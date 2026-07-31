Tony Romo On Leave From CBS Sports After OWI Arrest

Tony Romo's seemingly been punished from his TV gig after his Operating While Intoxicated arrest ... with CBS Sports telling TMZ Sports the former quarterback is "on leave" until further notice.

The update comes just over a week after Romo was arrested in Wisconsin after officers suspected him of driving drunk behind the wheel.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Says He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

The NFL season kicks off in September ... so it's unclear if Romo will return from leave before Week 1.

As we previously reported, Romo told an officer he had zero drinks before leaving the golf course in Milwaukee and was on his way to visit "grandma and grandpa."

He has yet to publicly comment on the arrest ... but has since backed out of a scheduled appearance at a tournament in Texas this week.