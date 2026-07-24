Tony Romo Arrested For OWI in Milwaukee

Tony Romo has been arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence ... TMZ has confirmed.

The former Cowboys QB was jailed in Milwaukee Thursday night. The local outlet Fox 6 was the first to report on the arrest.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office states Romo was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while going southbound on I-43. He was taken into custody after they say he performed poorly on several field sobriety tests.

Romo's slightly smiling for the camera in his mug shot ... seemingly unconcerned by his arrest.

Romo played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016 ... passing for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns.

Most fans will recognize Romo these days from his NFL broadcasting gig with CBS.

Romo is married with three kids. This is his first arrest. He's scheduled to appear in court September 21.