Ty Lawson Claims Racism After Arrest, Calls Out 'Pasty Face White Woman'

Ty Lawson is breaking his silence after his most recent arrest ... claiming he's never experienced such racism in his life -- and he's calling out a "pasty face white woman" for lying.

The former Denver Nuggets star went to social media on Tuesday ... saying, "Being black in America is tough…. Being lied by a pasty face white woman wild… stay outta castle rock Colorado!!!!"

He continued ... "This the wildest and more racist s*** I been thru."

The comments come after details of his July 16 arrest were released in new legal docs ... in which cops say the hooper swiped a $34 bottle of vodka from a liquor store and took it with him to a nearby restaurant.

Officers say they believed Lawson was intoxicated when he was confronted about the bottle of booze ... and claimed he called an officer a "white bitch."

It's unclear if the "pasty face white woman" and the "white bitch" are the same person. Lawson did not elaborate on the racism claims ... but reposted several users who supported his stance.