Fan Denies Racism After IShowSpeed Interaction At World Cup, Explains Himself

A fan is coming to his own defense after a clip appearing to show him mocking IShowSpeed with a racist taunt went viral ... but the Argentinian supporter says it ain't what it looks like, and he's adamant he did nothing wrong!

"I wasn't being racist, I was imitating Speed himself, it disgusts me and that anti-Argentina campaign has me fed up, and to top it off if it had been 'racist' then tough luck for him, he's in ALL the matches busting balls against Argentina, what are we gonna tell him? Love ya?," one of the alleged fans explained on X, in response to the controversy.

🚨🇦🇷 | Un aficionado argentino le realizó gestos racistas imitando a un mono al streamer estadounidense IShowSpeed.



El retraso en Argentina no ha sido solo económico, sino también mental. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/4sevevbuNs @Seergiot3ck

Along with the commentary, the fan, named Micha, shared a one-minute-long video of Speed taunting Lionel Messi from a first-row seat during a penalty kick in the Argentina vs. Egypt game on Monday.

The fan claims he was simply mimicking Speed's taunts ... after the Argentinian team stormed back from 2-0 down, winning 3-2.

No estaba siendo racista, estaba imitando al mismo Speed, me da asco y me tiene podrido la campaña anti Argentina, que para colmo si hubiese sido “racista” que se la banque, esta en TODOS los partidos rompiendo los huevos en contra de Argentina, que le vamos a decir? Te quiero? https://t.co/hI90PVIRBT pic.twitter.com/5xtQlbdiGs @ElMichalito

The initial video of the fan imitating a monkey racked up millions of views online ... and it came at a really bad time. Just days earlier, FIFA launched an investigation into more alleged racist treatment towards the world-famous streamer at an earlier World Cup game.

That match also featured Argentina -- a round of 32 game against Cape Verde -- which Messi's squad also won 3-2.

Among several allegedly offensive comments, a fan was accused of telling Speed to “go cry to the zoo.”

FIFA immediately launched an investigation, saying the governing body "strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms.”

They have not yet announced the findings of the investigation ... but as for Monday's match, the fan says the controversy is much ado about nothing.