Travis Kelce Opens Up On Taylor Swift Proposal, Confirms Fan Theory

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Opens Up On Taylor Swift Proposaly New Heights

Travis Kelce took a trip down memory lane on his latest podcast episode -- reflecting on when his love story with Taylor Swift became the endgame ... and Swifties can do a victory lap as a result.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar shared some details on his August 2025 proposal on Wednesday's season finale of "New Heights" with his brother, Jason ... which was recorded BEFORE the extravagant Madison Square Garden ceremony.

Play video content AUGUST 2025 Video: Taylor Swift Bakes Sourdough Bread with Travis Kelce New Heights

During his chat with the Philadelphia Eagles legend, Kelce said starting their pod season with Swift was "pretty epic" ... admitting he spent the whole interview thinking about what was going to happen once they were done recording.

"During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, 'I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,'" Kelce said.

He called the Swift sit-down "one I'll remember forever" ... and Jason pointed out how it was by far their most-viewed episode.

"It was incredible," Jason said.

Kelce's comments confirm what Swifties speculated all along -- he got on one knee shortly after they finished the pod ... and fans figured that much by noticing the headphones imprint on her hair.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 26 ... with the NFL superstar dropping to one knee surrounded by flowers in his backyard.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨" the two said.