NFL Star Marcellus Wiley’s Wife Claims He Raped Her, Files For Divorce

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Annemarie Wiley has slapped her husband, Marcellus Wiley, with a divorce and request for restraining order after his recent arrest for domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Annemarie is asking the court to order her estranged husband to stay 100 yards away from her and allow her to use their L.A. home exclusively.

The move comes after Marcellus was arrested over the weekend after Annemarie claimed he got physical with her in a Florida hotel room. Marcellus denied the claims but was arrested for domestic violence.

In her declaration, Annemarie claimed Marcellus has subjected her to a “continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation."

She continued, “Because of the trauma associated with many of these events, there are gaps in my memory, as I have blocked out much of what Marcellus has done to me.”

She claimed Marcellus raped her in 2012 while he was intoxicated, and tried to sleep with two of her friends the same year.

She said in 2014 he punched her in the face and gave her a black eye. She said when she was nine months pregnant in 2019, he threw a bottle of Coca-Cola at her head.

Annemarie claims he also struck her in the face with his shoes in August 2025. In January 2026, she claims he dragged her out of bed, berated her and hit her on the head. “He then raped me, telling me that I was his property and that I had to do what he said.” She said he raped her a second time the same day. Annemarie said he raped her another time two days later.

She claims he borrowed $100K from her and hasn’t paid her back … while also running up her credit card bill to $100K. She said she feared for her life and desperately needed a restraining order.

Annemarie also filed for divorce seeking custody of their 3 kids. She listed the date of marriage as February 7, 2024, and the date of separation as “TBD.” She is also asking for spousal support.