Victoria Lee Robinson Attempted to Return to Tom Sandoval's House, Cops Called Again

Tom Sandoval and ex Victoria Lee Robinson's breakup drama came with an encore ... because police were called back to his house just hours after their first visit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD officers responded to Tom's Los Angeles home around 5:30 PM Saturday after Victoria attempted to return ... telling cops she had a friend there to pick up more of her belongings, but Tom wasn't letting them.

We're told officers showed up simply to keep the peace, and nobody was arrested.

Sources tell us Tom had believed Victoria was planning to come back to the house ... but sources close to Victoria tell us that's not the case, insisting she intended to send a mover named Miguel instead.

Miguel tells TMZ ... he called Victoria on speakerphone because she had planned to meet him at the house. According to Miguel, Tom overheard Victoria tell him she was on her way. Miguel claims Tom became visibly distressed after hearing that, and called 911 because he was afraid they were going to come into the house and they were going to get arrested.

This is the second police response which came hours after the encounter TMZ first reported ... when Tom and Victoria were both outside the home while she appeared to be moving out -- and was caught on video screaming at him.

As you know ... Victoria was arrested earlier this month after Tom told cops she allegedly hit him. Video obtained by TMZ shows her father, Will Robinson, shoving Tom before Tom shoves him back, resulting in Will losing his balance and falling into a lit fire pit.

He was granted a TRO against both Victoria and Will earlier this week ... and they were ordered to leave the home.

Will filed for a TRO against Tom as well ... but a judge denied it -- stating Robinson needed to show more reason for why the TRO should be granted.