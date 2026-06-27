Tom Sandoval's Ex Screams She 'F***ing Hates' Him During Tense Encounter at House, Video

Tom Sandoval's ex laid into him in a shocking scene Saturday ... telling him she hates him in no uncertain terms -- and we've got it all on video.

Tom and Victoria Lee Robinson were both at the Los Angeles home Saturday while she was moving her stuff out ... with Sandoval signing some sort of legal document outside. Cops are at the scene -- seemingly overseeing a smooth transition.

While Tom was moving a few things out of the house -- including a guitar and amplifier -- Victoria chimed in.

In the clip, she yells out, "I f***ing hate you, like all of your ex-girlfriends. Nobody likes you." As you know, Tom and his ex, Ariana Madix, had an explosive end to their relationship when she caught him cheating with Raquel Leviss.

After blowing up at him, Victoria left for a hotel in Beverly Hills, we're told. It's unclear why Tom moved some things in the clip ... he is remaining in the house.

We spoke to law enforcement sources ... who say cops were just there to keep the peace -- and no crimes were committed.

As you know ... Victoria was arrested earlier this month after Tom told cops she allegedly hit him. Video obtained by TMZ shows Will Robinson shoving Tom before Tom shoves him back, resulting in Will losing his balance and falling into a lit fire pit.

He was granted a TRO against both Victoria and Will earlier this week ... and they were ordered to leave the home.

Victoria and Will were at the house yesterday ... though it's unclear what exactly they were doing there.