Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Arrested After Alleged Abuse

Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson are clearly not in a good place ... because the reality star just filed for a restraining order against the model after she was arrested ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tom claims he was verbally and physically abused by Victoria after a night of drinking ... the final straw in their rocky relationship in which he says he was often mistreated.

He claims he was having a verbal argument with Victoria when he noticed she was filming him. He said this led to her dad becoming aggressive ... and Tom says he locked himself in a guest bedroom for protection, but her dad "punched a large hole" and then put his face in the hole, smiled -- a la "The Shining" -- and said he'd f**k up Tom.

If that wasn't enough, Tom claims Victoria followed up by hitting him in the face and head so hard his vision blurred.

After the alleged assault, she began to record in order to make herself look like a victim.

Tom called the cops, who came out and arrested Victoria.

Play video content 3/6/26 Video: Tom Sandoval Hints at Potential Engagement to Victoria Lee Robinson TMZ.com

It's a wild development ... 'cause the last time we caught up with Tom in March, he was gushing over Victoria and the relationship of more than 2 years -- and hinting it was about to get even more serious.

Victoria and her father, Will Robinson, have been living with Tom ... and Will is also accused of lunging at Tom and putting him in a bear hug the night of June 3, just before she allegedly assaulted him.

During the relationship, Tom claims Victoria has been abusive, including punching him in the face, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at him, verbally abusing him and changing passwords on his phone and social media ... along with tracking him via an AirTag.

He also claims she told him he was a "fucking loser" and told him she could do much better than him.