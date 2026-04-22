Jax Taylor Gets Real About Sobriety Journey After Addiction Struggles

Play video content Video: Jax Taylor Opens Up About Sobriety Journey After Addiction Struggles TMZ.com

Jax Taylor is opening up about his sobriety journey ... and he says the work is far from over.

TMZ caught up with the former "Vanderpump Rules" star at LAX on Wednesday ... and while he wasn’t exactly eager to dive into reality TV drama, he did get candid about hitting a major personal milestone.

Check out the clip ... Jax tells us he’s about a year and a half sober, but made it clear the journey hasn’t been easy.

"I needed a lot of help," he said. "And I still need help. And it's just addiction is a really serious thing. Mental health, men's mental health is a really big deal, and it's just constant work."

He says co-parenting with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright has been “a little bit of a struggle” ... though he added they’re getting to a better place. For now, his focus is on getting himself in a healthier spot -- especially for their 5-year-old son, Cruz.

Jax kept it real that he’s still grinding every day to better himself, and he says one thing has helped more than anything else ... therapy. Lots of therapy.

As for all the reality TV mess unfolding elsewhere? We asked Jax about fans comparing the latest "Summer House" scandal to the infamous “Scandoval” fallout involving Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ... but he advised he's the last guy you want advice from in those conversations.