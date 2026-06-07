White House Posts Cringey '6/7' Day Video, Nancy Pelosi As 'Teletubbies' Sun
The White House BIZARRE '6/7 DAY' Post with Pelosi Edited As 'Teletubbies' Sun
The White House's social media team is at it again ... dropping a bizarre meme-filled video for "6/7 Day" that has the internet doing a double take
The clip, posted Sunday across official White House social channels, leaned heavily into internet humor, featuring an over-the-top soundtrack and a barrage of fast-moving visuals designed to celebrate June 7.
But it wasn't the just the message or President Trump's dance moves that grabbed everyone's attention ... it was the imagery.
At one point in the video, Rep. Nancy Pelosi's face appears superimposed onto the iconic smiling baby sun from the children's show "Teletubbies," creating a surreal moment that quickly became the focus of online conversation.
The unusual post is the latest example of The White House embracing meme culture and social-media-style trolling ... a strategy that's generated millions of views but has also drawn criticism from people online who argue official government accounts shouldn't be posting content that resembles internet "brain rot."
Regardless of where people landed, the post accomplished one thing ... it got people talking, and in the modern social media landscape, that might have been the point all along.