White House Posts Cringey '6/7' Day Video, Nancy Pelosi As 'Teletubbies' Sun

The White House's social media team is at it again ... dropping a bizarre meme-filled video for "6/7 Day" that has the internet doing a double take

The clip, posted Sunday across official White House social channels, leaned heavily into internet humor, featuring an over-the-top soundtrack and a barrage of fast-moving visuals designed to celebrate June 7.

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But it wasn't the just the message or President Trump's dance moves that grabbed everyone's attention ... it was the imagery.

At one point in the video, Rep. Nancy Pelosi's face appears superimposed onto the iconic smiling baby sun from the children's show "Teletubbies," creating a surreal moment that quickly became the focus of online conversation.

The unusual post is the latest example of The White House embracing meme culture and social-media-style trolling ... a strategy that's generated millions of views but has also drawn criticism from people online who argue official government accounts shouldn't be posting content that resembles internet "brain rot."