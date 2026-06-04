Move over Clavicular ... Donald Trump's officially entering his mogging era ... and he's using a reflecting pool to dive into the trend.

The White House hopped on X Wednesday with a photo of Trump in the Oval Office, proudly holding up a giant chart celebrating the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ... and, in true Trump fashion, the announcement came with a size comparison.

The poster -- bluntly titled "Our Pool Is Bigger Than Skyscrapers" -- compares the reflecting pool's 2,030-foot length to the shorter heights of iconic buildings, including Chicago's Willis (formerly Sears) Tower, New York City's Empire State Building, and the One World Trade Center.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with it -- especially after the White House captioned the post "mogged," borrowing the internet slang term popularized by looksmaxxing creator Clavicular, who recently got 'out-mogged' by a hot judge at his recent court hearing.

Water is starting to flow into the Lincoln Reflecting Pool after it was drained for renovations ... and for those non-math majors out there, the pool is 254 taller than One World Trade Center, 576 feet taller than the Empire State building and 579 feet taller than the Willis Tower.

Now if that's not mogging we don't what is.

Trump and Clavicular have more than hip new lingo in common ... they've also mogged for mug shots.