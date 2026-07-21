Claude Lemieux's Son Says NHL Legend Relapsed Into Sex Addiction

Claude Lemieux's son told police the NHL legend had relapsed into sex addiction before taking his own life ... revealing his family noticed his behavior spiraling in the year leading up to his death.

Brendan Lemieux reportedly discussed his father's struggles with Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators on May 28 ... shortly after finding Claude dead at the family's business in Lake Park, Florida, according to a California Post report.

The outlet reviewed police body cam footage in which Brendan allegedly said his mother, Deborah, discovered Claude was no longer sober ... explaining his father's primary issue was sex addiction, not alcohol -- although he reportedly said he didn't know if his father had picked up drinking again too.

He told investigators Claude had been sober for more than a decade, but the family began noticing changes in his behavior about a year earlier. Brendan said the situation had recently "spiraled completely," with Claude lashing out and treating people poorly.

According to Brendan, Deborah confronted Claude at around 10:30 PM on May 27 ... and he confessed to relapsing before she told him to leave their home.

Hours later, Brendan noticed his father's location had changed to the family business and drove there to check on him ... ultimately finding him dead inside the building. NY Post was the first to report this news.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... Brendan told investigators the family feared Claude had relapsed after 12 years of sobriety. He also removed a firearm from his father's truck before entering the business because of the emotional circumstances.

Claude -- known for his fiery and aggressive play on the ice -- spent 21 seasons in the NHL ... playing for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

He won four Stanley Cups and the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy ... piling up 944 points across 1,215 regular-season and 234 playoff games.