Claude Lemieux's Family Posts Heartbreaking Tributes After Death

Those closest to Claude Lemieux are devastated by his tragic death ... with family members sharing emotional tributes on social media.

Claudia Lemieux went to Instagram to address her dad's passing on Thursday ... saying, "No words to express the level of devastation we feel. I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl."

Claudia's husband, Hunter Bishop, honored his father-in-law with an image of them golfing ... writing, "Rest in peace to a truly amazing man. Words can’t even begin to describe how much you meant to everyone. Love you big man 👼🏽."

Lemieux's son, Christopher, posted a picture of them on the ice together ... with a caption that read, "Sometimes life has a brutal way of reminding you to appreciate what you have before it becomes a memory."

"I’ll miss you dad ❤️"

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Brendan -- who followed in his father's footsteps with an NHL career -- also published a picture of them smiling while Claude held his grandson after an HB Davos game ... adding, "I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you ♥️"

As we previously reported, Lemieux passed away at 60 years old by suicide on Thursday ... a loss that has the entire hockey community mourning.