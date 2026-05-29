Puka Nacua Calls Biting Lawsuit Drama 'A Moment For Me To Learn,' Rehab

Play video content Video: Puka Nacua Calls Biting Lawsuit Drama 'A Moment For Me To Learn Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua met with reporters for the first time since his drama-filled offseason ... and while he didn't dive into the details of the night that led to a bombshell lawsuit, he said he's taking the matter as a learning experience.

The superstar Rams receiver took the podium after Thursday's practice ... and emphasized how he's doing better mentally after seeking treatment at a facility in Malibu.

25-year-old Nacua said the support he got from the team has been great ... and he now understands it's okay to ask for help.

"Some of things I feel like I've learned is it's okay to ask for support," Nacua told the media.

"And to recognize the platform that I have and being a professional football player and trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me and the people that have supported me."

Nacua said he now meets with a team therapist regularly ... which has been a "great improvement" in his life.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Puka Nacua Accuser Dancing Near Passed-Out NFL Star on Night of Incident

He said out of respect for all the parties involved in the civil suit, he would not speak on the matter ... but did admit it was a "moment for me to learn from kind of some of the situations I was putting myself in and then also having just an awareness of how I'm conducting myself in and out of this football field."

Play video content Video: Puka Nacua Touches on Relationship with Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams

TMZ Sports broke the story -- a woman named Madison Atiabi sued Nacua back in March over their New Year's Eve outing in Los Angeles ... claiming he bit her and made an antisemitic remark at a dinner.

While he adamantly denied uttering any negative remarks, Nacua owned up to the bite ... but his attorney claimed it was simply horseplay.

As for his relationship with head coach Sean McVay, Nacua said he was a great communicator throughout the ordeal.

He considered it a "big hurdle" to learn he can seek help ... as previously, he felt he had to keep it all internal.