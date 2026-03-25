Puka Nacua Sued For Assault & Battery By Bite Accuser

The woman who insists Puka Nacua made an antisemitic comment and later bit her is suing the Rams superstar for assault and battery ... claiming she's suffered because of his reckless actions.

The attorney for Madison Atiabi, the alleged victim, filed the lawsuit Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, citing gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence.

Atiabi claims she's "suffered actual damages, including physical injury, pain and suffering, medical expenses, and severe emotional distress" after the December 31, 2025, incident in L.A. She doesn't go into detail about the nature of her injuries.

Of course, Nacua has already called BS on her account, describing the situation as "blackmail," insisting Atiabi's claim is part exaggeration, part fiction ... and simply a way to extract money.

Puka's attorney Levi McCathern doesn't deny he playfully bit the woman, but says she wasn't hurt, pointing to the group partying at a club after the bite.

Nacua has adamantly denied uttering the antisemitic comment, insisting Puka never said "f*** the Jews" ... which the woman claims he said during dinner, out of nowhere.

While Atiabi's lawsuit was the first filed, it may not be the last one. Nacua's lawyer tells us they're going to file a defamation claim over the bogus accusation.