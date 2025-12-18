Puka Nacua Slammed By CA Congressman For Antisemitic Dance On Adin Ross Stream

Puka Nacua is in a ton of hot water after his appearance on Adin Ross' recent stream ... with a well-known California politician ripping the Rams star as an "a***hole" for vowing to do an antisemitic touchdown dance on "Thursday Night Football."

The former BYU receiver was a guest on the popular streamer's Kick channel earlier this week ... and at one point in the convo, the two discussed how No. 12 would celebrate his next score.

Ross -- who is Jewish -- suggested that after Nacua spins the ball and flexes his muscles, he should bend over and wring his hands together, a gesture often used as an antisemitic stereotype to portray Jewish people as greedy.

There's a chance Nacua didn't understand the levels to it, but Rep. Eric Swalwell was disgusted nonetheless ... saying his actions were especially disgusting in light of the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia over the weekend that left 15 dead.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre," Swalwell said Wednesday. "And what does this a**hole @AsapPuka do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game."

Swalwell is calling for swift action from either Nacua or the Rams ... saying, "He should apologize or be dropped."

24-year-old Nacua has yet to address the antisemitism claims ... but it's not the only incident from the stream that had people talking -- he also criticized NFL refs and said they sometimes make calls just to get on television.