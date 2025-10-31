Puka Nacua, Hallie Aiono Welcome Baby Amid Paternity Drama

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono welcomed a baby into the world this week ... just a few months after the latter asked a court to confirm the former was the father of her child.

Aiono revealed on Thursday she gave birth to little Kingston in a hospital room ... all while Nacua was right by her bedside.

Play video content

In several pictures and videos she shared, she and the Los Angeles Rams superstar could be seen loving up on the little bundle of joy with emotional expressions on their faces.

Nacua actually dropped a comment on Aiono's announcement post, showing big love to the new mother.

"Proud of you hal!" he wrote. "Welcome king❤️‍🩹"

Aiono added a message to her little boy in the caption, telling Kingston, "There has never been a doubt of who you are and what you mean to us."

The united front in the delivery room comes as a bit of surprise, considering the documents Aiono filed in a Los Angeles court back in June.

Play video content 5/11/25

You'll recall, she submitted a petition to determine parental relationship against Nacua when she was 19 weeks pregnant, asking a court to affirm it was his baby. She also asked the court to award joint legal custody, but to give her full physical custody and only visitation rights to Nacua.

In his response to the petition, Nacua checked two boxes -- one acknowledging he was the parent of the child, but another requesting genetic testing to determine whether he was the father.