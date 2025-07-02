Puka Nacua's Pregnant GF Asks Court to Confirm He's Unborn Baby's Father

Puka Nacua's girlfriend has asked a court to confirm the NFL superstar is the father of her unborn baby, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to records we obtained, Hallie Aiono filed a petition to determine parental relationship against Nacua in Los Angeles County back on June 16.

In the docs, Aionio stated she was 19 weeks pregnant -- and wanted a court to affirm it's Nacua's child. She also asked the court to award joint legal custody, but to give her full physical custody and only visitation rights to Nacua.

Additionally, she requested cash from Nacua for "reasonable expenses" related to the pregnancy and birth -- as well as attorneys fees.

It's not clear why the documents were filed ... as just a few weeks ago, in mid-May, the couple seemed to be overwhelmingly in love. In a video she posted to her Instagram page, the couple was seen revealing their unborn baby's gender, before sharing a sweet kiss.

We've reached out to Aiono's attorneys for comment, but have yet to hear back. Nacua's agents, meanwhile, told us Tuesday "we don't have a comment on the situation."