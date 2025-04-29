UFL's Samson Nacua Suspended For Smacking Fan After Game

Puka Nacua's brother is in trouble with the United Football League -- Samson Nacua was just suspended for slapping a fan in a heated post-game altercation.

The UFL handed down the punishment on Tuesday ... stating the Michigan Panthers receiver was banned one game without pay for "an altercation with a spectator" after the matchup against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday.

Michigan Panther’s Samson Nacua (Puka Nacua’s brother) smacks a Battlehawks fan at the end of the game on Saturday.



The @TheUFL cant let this go unpunished. Bush league move towards the best fans in the league and the only reason it’s still alive. pic.twitter.com/2yYG0eG1Us — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) April 27, 2025 @twelcher15

On top of the forced sit-out, the league says Nacua has agreed to do community service at some point later in the season.

Nacua will serve his suspension on Sunday, May 4 when the Panthers go up against the DC Defenders, league EVP of Football Operations Daryl "Moose" Johnston said.

Video of the incident shows Nacua on the sidelines jawing at a fan who was leaning over a railing ... and ultimately reaching up and taking a swipe at his face before walking back on the field.

Nacua wasn't done, though ... shouting in the fan's direction as he continued on to the grass.