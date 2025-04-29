UFL's Samson Nacua Suspended For Smacking Fan After Game
UFL's Samson Nacua Smacked With Suspension ... For Hitting Fan
Puka Nacua's brother is in trouble with the United Football League -- Samson Nacua was just suspended for slapping a fan in a heated post-game altercation.
The UFL handed down the punishment on Tuesday ... stating the Michigan Panthers receiver was banned one game without pay for "an altercation with a spectator" after the matchup against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday.
Michigan Panther’s Samson Nacua (Puka Nacua’s brother) smacks a Battlehawks fan at the end of the game on Saturday.— Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) April 27, 2025 @twelcher15
The @TheUFL cant let this go unpunished. Bush league move towards the best fans in the league and the only reason it’s still alive. pic.twitter.com/2yYG0eG1Us
On top of the forced sit-out, the league says Nacua has agreed to do community service at some point later in the season.
Nacua will serve his suspension on Sunday, May 4 when the Panthers go up against the DC Defenders, league EVP of Football Operations Daryl "Moose" Johnston said.
Video of the incident shows Nacua on the sidelines jawing at a fan who was leaning over a railing ... and ultimately reaching up and taking a swipe at his face before walking back on the field.
Nacua wasn't done, though ... shouting in the fan's direction as he continued on to the grass.
Unclear what sparked the incident ... but the league found Nacua's slap to the face worthy of a slap on the wrist nonetheless.