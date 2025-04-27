Shedeur Sanders' Draft Party Brings Out Kodak Black, Yung Miami, More Stars

Shedeur Sanders may have slipped pretty far down into the draft ... but, that didn't diminish his party spirit at all -- 'cause he threw a star-studded event to celebrate his achievement.

The Cleveland Browns' newest QB held the party at Hyde & Seek -- a popular restaurant in Dallas ... looking fashionable in a black tank top, tons of jewelry hanging off him and a backwards Browns cap.

He flexed at the party with Louis Vuitton luggage cases filled with what looks like a whole bunch of cash ... not surprising he has it all given the numerous NIL deals he inked in college.

Shedeur even hopped on the mic to rap his hit track "Perfect Timing" ... exciting the crowd with his flow and proving he's bringing a whole lot more than just athleticism to the Browns organization.

The event -- cohosted by DJ Hollyhood Bay Bay -- brought out some big names ... like Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Shenseea, Loe Shimmy and Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Deion Sanders decided not to come we're told ... choosing to let Shedeur enjoy the spotlight with his pals instead.

Play video content Instagram/@deionsandersjr

As we told you ... Shedeur slid all the way to the fifth round of this year's amateur draft -- where the Browns took him with the 144th overall pick.

It's a huge drop-off from where many experts predicted Sanders would go ... with some pundits believing he'd even be a first-round pick.

Shedeur's handled the shocking slip with grace ... thanking the Browns profusely for drafting him Saturday -- and promising he's going to make them proud.