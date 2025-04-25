Shedeur Sanders Raps At Party After Going Undrafted In First Round

Play video content Instagram/@deionsandersjr

Shedeur Sanders' name wasn't called in the first 32 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft ... and the quarterback got through the long night with some music -- taking the stage and putting on a show in front of all his loved ones.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star -- who was ranked highly among this year's prospects -- did a rendition of his song, "Perfect Timing" at his gathering in Texas on Thursday ... and it's clear the unexpected outcome didn't kill his vibe.

The setup included Sanders' Hall of Famer pops/longtime coach Deion Sanders, family and friends ... as well as a massive cake and a hat for each team that could end up being his future employer.

Shedeur also addressed everyone in attendance ... admitting it wasn't the outcome they expected, but God has a plan for him -- and he called the situation "fuel to the fire."

23-year-old Shedeur will have to wait until Friday to figure out where his first pro home will be ... and it's clear whoever ends up taking him will get a guy with a chip on his shoulder.