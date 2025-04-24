Tennessee Titans Pick Cam Ward First In NFL Draft

The Titans officially have a new quarterback ... Cam Ward!!

Brian Callahan and Co. just took the former University of Miami signal-caller with the first overall pick in Thursday night's NFL draft ... and based on some early reaction around the internet, Tennessee fans everywhere are stoked with the acquisition.

Ward, too, seemed pumped to be heading to the Volunteer State ... as he had a huge grin on his face while he walked toward Roger Goodell at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. to accept the honor.

The Titans currently have Will Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle in their quarterback room ... but, barring something unforeseen, Ward is expected to be QB1 by the time the regular season rolls around in September.

Ward is, of course, deserving of the role ... especially considering he dominated in his senior season with the Hurricanes, throwing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Warren Moon -- who played for the Titans' org. when it was the Oilers -- told TMZ Sports just before the draft he considered Ward "the most talented" thrower in the draft ... adding that he loved the 22-year-old's arm and mobility.